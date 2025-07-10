Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $84.60.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

