Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,622,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22,374.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 126,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.