Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Crocs were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Crocs by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Crocs by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $104.75 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

