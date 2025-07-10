Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,466,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

