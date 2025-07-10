Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.03. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

