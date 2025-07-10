Greenleaf Trust Buys 943 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

About American International Group



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

