Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

