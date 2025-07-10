Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,677,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.32.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

