Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Position Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.