Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,683 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

