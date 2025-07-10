U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 499,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 75,745 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

