Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

