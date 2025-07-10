Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,270 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,200. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Hershey Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE HSY opened at $162.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

