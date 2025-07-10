Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,358 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

