Greenleaf Trust Sells 621 Shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vontier by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Vontier

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.