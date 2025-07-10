Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 307,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,787,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Firefly Neuroscience Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Firefly Neuroscience alerts:

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative return on equity of 954.56% and a negative net margin of 1,052.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firefly Neuroscience

About Firefly Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIFF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Firefly Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Firefly Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Firefly Neuroscience by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.