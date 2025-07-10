Hunting’s (HTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

HTG opened at GBX 316.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.51. The company has a market capitalization of £648.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 464 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

