Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 387,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,278.10. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RCAT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Cat by 30.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

