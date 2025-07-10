Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 387,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,278.10. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RCAT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
