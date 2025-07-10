Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

