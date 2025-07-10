Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $109.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

