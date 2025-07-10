Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.84) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.8%
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
