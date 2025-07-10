Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.84) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.21. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179.83 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 564 ($7.67).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

