JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Equitable Trading Down 2.9%

EQH stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,391.80. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $264,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,352.43. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

