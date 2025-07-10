Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 4,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Premium Catering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premium Catering

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Premium Catering stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Premium Catering at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Premium Catering

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

