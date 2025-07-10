The Gym Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 31st.
In other The Gym Group news, insider Will Orr bought 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £20,139 ($27,370.21). 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
