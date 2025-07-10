The Gym Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 155 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.53. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £275.68 million, a P/E ratio of -132.19, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68.

In other The Gym Group news, insider Will Orr bought 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £20,139 ($27,370.21). 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

