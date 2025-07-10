Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.