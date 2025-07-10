Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 92,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,143,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Primega Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primega Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Primega Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primega Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Primega Group Company Profile

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

