Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Rectitude Trading Down 1.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Rectitude Company Profile

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

