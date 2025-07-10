Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Stock Price Up 22% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) rose 22% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 3,905,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 861,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 172.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Analysts predict that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGX. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Further Reading

