Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.65. 23,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 35,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

