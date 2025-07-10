Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.65. 23,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 35,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.