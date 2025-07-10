REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 88,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 116,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million and a PE ratio of 37.43.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.274 dividend. This represents a $15.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.93%. This is a boost from REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.
The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.
