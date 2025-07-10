DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYCQ. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 367,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 134,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,064 shares during the last quarter.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

