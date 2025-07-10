ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.97. 122,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 246,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other ARQ news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 226,148 shares in the company, valued at $927,206.80. The trade was a 49.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,206.20. This represents a 5.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 165,856 shares of company stock worth $677,555. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in ARQ by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

