Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after acquiring an additional 369,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12.
Sanofi Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
