Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $14,343.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 477,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,620.61. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Down 1.3%

AIP stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Arteris by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arteris by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

