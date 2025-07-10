LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 365.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 76.45% and a negative net margin of 8,308.50%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

