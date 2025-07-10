AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

AIRO Group Stock Performance

AIRO Group Company Profile

NASDAQ AIRO opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.07.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

