TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160,754 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

