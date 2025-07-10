M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,506 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock valued at $161,083,166 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

