Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

HOLX stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $133,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $79,291,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after buying an additional 931,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

