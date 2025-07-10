Analyzing NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of NuScale Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 6 3 0 2.33 SSE 0 2 2 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuScale Power and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than SSE.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -273.36% 0.09% 0.07% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and SSE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $37.04 million 271.49 -$136.62 million ($1.37) -25.81 SSE $12.92 billion 2.24 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power.

Summary

NuScale Power beats SSE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

