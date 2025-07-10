Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $6,406,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $175.43 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

