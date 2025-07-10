Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8%

ORCL stock opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

