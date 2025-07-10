Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.