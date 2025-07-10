S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.63 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

