Trek Financial LLC Buys 431 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.