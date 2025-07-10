Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.32.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

