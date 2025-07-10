Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:MET opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

