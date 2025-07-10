DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

