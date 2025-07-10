Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

NTR stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

