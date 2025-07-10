DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,152 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

